Judge Will Rule On Florida Voter Registration Deadline

The state's online system crashed on Monday before the initial deadline.

A U.S. judge could soon decide whether to stop Florida from imposing a voter registration deadline for November's presidential election.

Florida decided to extend the deadline until Tuesday evening, but a lawsuit filed against the state's governor and secretary of state claims that was not enough time to make up for all of the people who tried to register.

The judge deciding on the case has asked for data on how many people were registering when the site crashed.