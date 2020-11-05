Judge Urges Postal Service To Ensure Delivery Of Ballots

Ballots are still being counted and many states are still accepting election mail as long as the ballot was postmarked by Election Day.

A federal judge is urging the U.S Postal Service to make sure all remaining ballots for the election are delivered to vote centers, ordering approved overtime for postal workers.

The judge also wants the Postmaster General to explain why the Postal Service didn't follow the court's order to expedite election mail in September.

