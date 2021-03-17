Judge In Chauvin Case To Reinterview 7 Jurors, Could Delay Trial

The defense says those jurors may be tainted after the city of Minneapolis announced a $27 million settlement.

Jury selection for the murder trial of Derek Chauvin was put on hold yesterday, and now there's a possibility the trial could be delayed or moved.

No jurors were chosen yesterday and the judge overseeing the trial says he will re-interview seven of the jurors already seated.

The defense says those jurors may be tainted after the city of Minneapolis announced a $27 million settlement with the family of George Floyd last week. The judge said he'll also decide if the defense can bring up Floyd's history of drug use and a previous arrest during the trial.

A total of nine jurors have been seated so far. 14 are needed, which includes two alternates.