Judge In Chauvin Case To Reinterview 7 Jurors, Could Delay Trial

By Newsy Staff
March 17, 2021
Jury selection for the murder trial of Derek Chauvin was put on hold yesterday, and now there's a possibility the trial could be delayed or moved. 

No jurors were chosen yesterday and the judge overseeing the trial says he will re-interview seven of the jurors already seated. 

The defense says those jurors may be tainted after the city of Minneapolis announced a $27 million settlement with the family of George Floyd last week. The judge said he'll also decide if the defense can bring up Floyd's history of drug use and a previous arrest during the trial. 

A total of nine jurors have been seated so far. 14 are needed, which includes two alternates. 

