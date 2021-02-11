Judge Says Kenosha Protest Shooter Can Remain Free On Bail

Prosecutors say the suspect violated bail terms when he changed addresses without telling authorities.

A judge has declined a new arrest warrant for an Illinois man charged with killing two people during a protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last summer.

The judge also rejected prosecutors' request to set a $200,000 bail.

Prosecutors say the suspect, who has turned 18 since being charged, violated bail terms when he changed addresses without telling authorities.

Defense attorneys say their client was forced to move to a "safe house" due to threats, but that they would share his new address as long as prosecutors agree to keep it private.