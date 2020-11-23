Judge Rejects Trump Campaign PA Election Lawsuit

A federal judge said he dismissed the Trump campaign's case with prejudice, which means the lawsuit can’t be submitted again.

A federal judge rejected the Trump campaign’s attempt to block the certification of results in Pennsylvania.

The campaign’s legal team filed an appeal yesterday. Judge Matthew Brann said the campaign’s legal arguments were "without merit" and had accusations that were "unsupported by evidence."

Brann said he dismissed the case with prejudice, which means the lawsuit can’t be submitted again.

