The judge said the law placed an "unconstitutional burden on women." It required a 48-hour waiting period for abortions.

A federal judge has overturned an abortion law in Tennessee that required a 48-hour waiting period for abortions.

The New York Times reports the ruling is the first by a federal court to strike down a waiting period in nearly 30 years.