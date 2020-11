Nearly 200,000 migrants have been expelled since the order, most without the possibility to seek asylum in the U.S.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

A judge has ordered the Trump administration to stop deporting unaccompanied migrant children at the Mexico border.

The policy was first allowed in March after an emergency order by the CDC because of the pandemic.

Nearly 200,000 migrants have been expelled since the order, most without the possibility to seek asylum in the U.S.