WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Judge Orders Sweeps Of Postal Service Centers

SMS
Judge Orders Sweeps Of Postal Service Centers
By Newsy Staff
By Newsy Staff
November 5, 2020
November 5, 2020
Checks will be performed in states with extended ballot deadlines to help expedite delivery of any remaining mail-in votes.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT

A federal judge is ordering the U.S. Postal Service to perform sweeps of certain processing centers twice a day.

The checks will be performed in states with extended ballot receipt deadlines to help expedite any mail-in votes for delivery.

The order will remain until the end of states’ windows for accepting ballots.

According to The Associated Press, a similar order found just 13 ballots in a search of 27 process hubs.

For full election coverage visit Election 2020.

SMS