Judge Orders Sweeps Of Postal Service Centers

Checks will be performed in states with extended ballot deadlines to help expedite delivery of any remaining mail-in votes.

A federal judge is ordering the U.S. Postal Service to perform sweeps of certain processing centers twice a day.

The order will remain until the end of states’ windows for accepting ballots.

According to The Associated Press, a similar order found just 13 ballots in a search of 27 process hubs.

