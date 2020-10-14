WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Judge Extends Virginia Voter Registration Deadline

SMS
Judge Extends Virginia Voter Registration Deadline
By Gage Jackson
By Gage Jackson
October 14, 2020
October 14, 2020
A federal judge extended the deadline by 48 hours following a system blackout on the last day Virginians could register to vote.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT

A federal judge has extended the voter registration deadline in Virginia by 48 hours after the state's online system crashed Tuesday due to a severed cable.

The judge's order is an effort to make up the lost time on Tuesday — which was the last day Virginians could register to vote.

The Lawyer's Committee for Civil Rights Under Law filed a lawsuit requesting the extension, saying voters would be disenfranchised without it. 

The new deadline is now 11:59 p.m. on Thursday Oct. 15. This includes both online and in-person registration.

SMS