Judge Extends Virginia Voter Registration Deadline

A federal judge extended the deadline by 48 hours following a system blackout on the last day Virginians could register to vote.

A federal judge has extended the voter registration deadline in Virginia by 48 hours after the state's online system crashed Tuesday due to a severed cable.

The judge's order is an effort to make up the lost time on Tuesday — which was the last day Virginians could register to vote.

The Lawyer's Committee for Civil Rights Under Law filed a lawsuit requesting the extension, saying voters would be disenfranchised without it.

The new deadline is now 11:59 p.m. on Thursday Oct. 15. This includes both online and in-person registration.