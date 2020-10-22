Judge Drops 3rd Degree Murder Charge In George Floyd Case

Derek Chauvin still faces charges for second-degree murder and manslaughter.

A Minnesota judge has dismissed a third-degree murder charge filed against the former Minneapolis police officer who pressed his knee against George Floyd's neck.

The same judge also denied requests to dismiss aiding and abetting charges against three other former officers.

All four of the men were fired from the police department after Floyd's death on May 25.