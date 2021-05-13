Minnesota Judge Delays Trial Of Three Former Officers Until March 2022

A Minnesota judge has delayed the criminal trial for three other former officers charged in connection to the killing of George Floyd.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

A judge has delayed the trial for three former officers charged with the aiding and abetting of George Floyd's murder.

Thomas Lane, Jay Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao will now have their trial in March 2022.

The judge moved the date so the federal case against them and Derek Chauvin can go forward first.

They all face federal charges of violating Floyd's civil rights.