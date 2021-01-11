Judge Considers Defense Request To Delay Trial

Attorneys for Chauvin and Thao filed motions last month asking the court to delay the trial until July 5.

Lawyers for two of the former officers charged in the death of George Floyd want the trial pushed back by three months.

The Minnesota judge overseeing the case will hear their arguments today.

Derek Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter.

Tou Thao, Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane are charged with aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter.

Right now it's set to begin March 8.