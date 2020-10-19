Federal Judge Blocks Rule That Would End 700,000 Adults' Food Benefits

The judge questioned whether the rule makes sense in light of the pandemic and high unemployment rate.

A federal judge has blocked a proposed rule from the Trump administration that would have stripped food stamps from nearly 700,000 American adults.

That rule would have required them to work in order to get benefits. It was announced in December.

The federal judge questioned whether the rule makes sense, given the pandemic and the loss of 10 million jobs nationwide. The judge also questioned whether states should have more power to waive work mandates.