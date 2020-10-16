Judge Allows Evidence From Prior Arrest In George Floyd Case

Prosecutors wanted the arrest video to remain private. They feared it would sway potential jurors.

A judge in the George Floyd case is allowing defense attorneys for the officers charged with his death to present video of Floyd's prior arrest as evidence.

The interaction happened May of 2019 between Floyd and Minneapolis police officers.

The ruling allows the body camera footage to be viewed by the public.

The judge said the video is just a small piece of evidence, and that most people already know Floyd was previously arrested.