Jon Stewart To Host Current Affairs Series For Apple TV

The Emmy Award-winning host is fronting a new current affairs series on Apple TV Plus, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

If you've missed Jon Stewart — the former host of The Daily Show — here's some good news for you: He is returning to TV.

Stewart retired from The Daily Show in 2015 and has mostly stayed out of the public eye as he focused on political causes like advocating for 9/11 first responders.