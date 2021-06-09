'Joints For Jabs' Underway In Washington State

Marijuana shops there are now allowed to give one free pre-rolled joint to those 21 or older.

We've seen lotteries and free beer to encourage Americans to roll up their sleeves.

How about a joint? It's a real thing in Washington State.

Marijuana shops are now allowed to give one free pre-rolled joint to those 21 or older when they get a COVID vaccine.

States are getting creative to boost the number of vaccinations. Just over half the U.S. population has gotten one dose. But vaccinations are tapering off.

Health officials are still working to get more Americans to get theirs.

"Particularly if you've had your first dose, make sure you get that second dose. And for those who have been not vaccinated yet, please get vaccinated. This is the National Month of Action." said Dr. Anthony Fauci. "We want to get to and above the goal of 70% of the adult population receiving at least one dose by the Fourth of July."

That July 4 goal is the one President Biden laid out last month. But with less than four weeks until that date, it's looking more unlikely we'll hit that mark.