Johnson & Johnson is sending out 4 million of the 27 million vaccine doses expected to be delivered to states this week.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Our supply of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is getting a big boost.

U.S. regulators approved a plant in Indiana to manufacture the shots, which could surge supply by more than 20%.

About 27 million vaccine doses are expected to be delivered to states by the end of this week. Four million will be coming from Johnson and Johnson.