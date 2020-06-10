Johnson & Johnson to Begin COVID-19 Vaccine Trials On Humans In July

Johnson & Johnson says it will begin to test a coronavirus vaccine on 1,045 healthy adults.

Johnson & Johnson announced it would begin human trials for its coronavirus vaccine in July.

The company said Wednesday its trials will begin two months ahead of schedule due to the "strength" of results from research so far.

Johnson & Johnson's pharmaceutical division plans to test 1,045 healthy adults in the U.S. and Belgium, giving some the vaccine and some a placebo.

Should the vaccine be successful, the company is seeking to provide one billion units of it throughout 2021.

Johnson & Johnson is one of 10 companies attempting to find a safe and effective vaccine for the coronavirus, according to Reuters. While some companies have begun human trials, many experts have said that a vaccine could take 12 to 18 months to develop.