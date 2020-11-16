Johnson & Johnson Starts New Late Stage COVID-19 Vaccine Trial

Johnson & Johnson will study the potential benefits of a second dose.

Johnson & Johnson has started a new late stage trial to begin testing a two-dose regimen of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine. It will study potential benefits of a second dose.

The drug maker plans to have up to 30,000 participants for the study. A one-dose trial study had around 60,000 people.

Last week, drugmakers Pfizer and Bio-N-Tech said its potential vaccine showed more than 90 percent effective rate.