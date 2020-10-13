Johnson & Johnson Pauses Vaccine Study After Unexplained Illness

Johnson & Johnson is investigating after one of the participants in its study on a potential coronavirus vaccine became ill.

A second COVID-19 vaccine in the late stages of its study has been put on pause.

Johnson & Johnson is investigating after one of the study's participants came down with an unexplained illness. The company is looking into whether the illness is connected to the vaccine.

Johnson & Johnson said pauses like this are expected as part of the process, but it did not release any details about the illness.

Final testing for a vaccine created by AstraZeneca is still on hold in the U.S. as officials investigate an illness connected to that study as well.