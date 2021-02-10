Johnson & Johnson CEO Says COVID Shot Might Need To Be Annual

The U.S. has bought 100 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

The CEO of vaccine-maker Johnson & Johnson said, because the virus can change, annual shots may be necessary for a few years.

"A lot of it's going to depend on what happens with this virus," said Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky. "Unfortunately as it spreads, it also can mutate, and every time it mutates, it's almost like another click of the dial, so to speak, where we can see another variant, another mutation that could have an impact on its ability, for example, to fend off antibodies or to have a different kind of response, not only to a therapeutic but also to a vaccine."

The U.S. has bought 100 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. CEO Alex Gorsky said the company will meet expectations. It's awaiting an FDA decision on emergency use approval of its vaccine.