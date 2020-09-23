Johnson & Johnson Begins Phase 3 COVID-19 Vaccine Trials

The vaccine could be available for emergency-use authorization in early 2021.

A single-shot coronavirus vaccine has entered the final stages of testing.

Johnson & Johnson says it's beginning a 60,000-person clinical trial on three continents. Participants will receive a single vaccine dose or a placebo.

It's made with slightly different technology than others in late-stage testing. Johnson & Johnson modeled the shot after an Ebola vaccine it created.

This makes it the fourth potential COVID-19 vaccine shot to enter late-stage testing in the U.S. Unlike the other three, it requires only one shot, not two.