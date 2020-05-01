Joe Biden Denies He Sexually Assaulted Ex-Senate Aide Tara Reade

He also called on the National Archives to release any evidence of a complaint made against him by former Senate aide Tara Reade in 1993.

Joe Biden on Friday denied allegations he sexually assaulted a former Senate aide.

"No, it is not true. I'm saying unequivocally it never, never happened, and it didn't. It never happened," Biden said in an interview with MSNBC's "Morning Joe."

It's the presumptive Democratic nominee's first public comment on the accusations by former Senate staffer Tara Reade.

Reade says Biden assaulted her in 1993 when she was a staff assistant in his office. She first made the claim publicly on a podcast in March.

Biden's campaign had previously denied the accusations, but the former VP had been silent on the issue until now.

Shira Tarlo, Newsy, Washington.

