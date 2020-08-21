Joe Biden Accepts Democratic Presidential Nomination

Biden framed his speech around plans to combat the coronavirus, racial injustice, climate, and boosting the economy.

Joe Biden on his third try secured his party's nomination for president Thursday evening in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware. Biden, closing out the most unconventional of conventions, offered a unified vision for the future.

“Who we are as a nation, what we stand for and most importantly, who we want to be, that’s all on the ballot. And the choice could not be more clear," Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said.

Biden's speech framed around his plans to combat the coronavirus, the economy, racial injustice and climate-- and contrasting what Democrats say is chaos in the White House with what would be a steady Biden hand.

"Because I understand something this president hasn't from the beginning. We will never get our economy back on track, we will never get our kids safely back in school, we will never have our lives back until we deal with this virus," Biden said.

The closing evening echoed the main theme the party has been pushing over the course of the week. Biden's character and ability to unify the country make him electable. The headliners Thursday evening were some of those vetted to be Biden's running mate as well as former primary opponents-- Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieig, Beto O'Rourke, Andrew Yang and Bernie Sanders.

"This is clearly the most election in the modern history of this country. In Joe Biden, you have a human being who is empathic, who is honest, who is decent. And at this particular moment in American history, my god, that is something this country absolutely needs," Sen. Bernie Sanders said.

The Biden family itself was highlighted throughout the night. From a tribute to his late son Beau, who essentially inspired his run, to remarks from his grandchildren and children Ashley and Hunter.

“We want to tell you what kind of president our dad will be. He will be tough. And honest. Caring and principled. He’ll listen. He’ll be there when you need him," Ashley and Hunter Biden said.

With Democrats first ever virtual convention now in the books, the Biden campaign now turns its attention to what the next 2 and a half months of the campaign will look like. Campaign aides say any decisions about in person events will be guided by health experts.