Jobless Claims Rise As Labor Market Loses Momentum

853,000 people filed first-time jobless claims and millions are set to have benefits expire at the end of the month unless Congress acts.

As the pandemic surges and states respond with new restrictions, the labor force is feeling more pain.

853,000 Americans applied for unemployment benefits for the first time last week.

That's around 100,000 higher than expected and the most for a single week since mid-September.

Millions are set to have benefits expires at the end of the month unless Congress takes action and resolves differences on another round of COVID relief.