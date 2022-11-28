First Lady Jill Biden Unveils 'We The People' White House Christmas

First Lady Jill Biden thanked people from across the country who helped decorate the White House for the holidays.

It's that time of year again, when the halls and rooms of the White House are decorated floor to ceiling with holiday cheer.

This year's theme is "We The People," chosen by First Lady Jill Biden. The theme is aimed at delivering an uplifting and hopeful message of unity.

"Throughout these halls, from the shining bells to the mirrored ornaments in the grand foyer behind me, you will see your own reflection and a reminder that a request to see yourself in this house, and we are grateful to be able to welcome Americans home," the first lady said.

The White House expects some 50,000 visitors this holiday season, and those lucky enough to get inside will see 77 different Christmas trees and rooms decorated with over 83,000 lights.

Once again, a major draw will be a White House made out of ginger bread — something that's been a tradition since the late 1960s.

The first lady, White House staff and volunteers began planning out the decorations earlier this year, and it took one week to put everything together. For the final unveiling, the first lady invited members of the National Guard and their families to take part in the event as a way of saying thanks.

"The service of our guardsmen and women and of their families often goes unseen, especially children of the national guard members," Jill Biden said.