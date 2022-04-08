First Lady To Make Appearance At Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards

Jill Biden will recognize and thank the children of U.S. service members and veterans.

First lady Jill Biden will take the stage at this weekend's Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.

Biden's appearance at the awards show takes place during the Month of the Military Child. She will recognize and thank the children of U.S. service members and veterans. Forty-five military children and their families from Southern California are set to be in the crowd.

Biden is the second first lady to attend the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards. Michelle Obama made an appearance back in 2012.

Co-host Miranda Cosgrove will introduce the first lady. The show airs Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET.