Jewish House Democrats Call For Action On Antisemitism

The Anti-Defamation League says there's been a sharp rise in reports of antisemitism during the conflict in the Middle East.

A group of Jewish House Democrats is calling on the White House to take more concrete action to address antisemitism amid a recent spike in attacks against Jewish people in the U.S. and elsewhere.

In a letter signed by four Democratic Congress members, they say a united effort is needed to fight antisemitism. They note that the increase comes during a recent conflict in the Middle East, but stress there is no excuse for harassing people because they are Jewish.

In New York, police say they arrested a 20-year-old and he's now facing hate crime charges after allegedly beating two Jewish teens and yelling antisemitic statements at another group of men over the weekend.