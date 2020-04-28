JetBlue To Require All Passengers To Wear Face Masks

JetBlue is the first airline in the U.S. to announce the requirement for passengers.

JetBlue is now requiring passengers to wear face coverings as the coronavirus pandemic continues. It's the first major U.S. airline to have such a requirement.

JetBlue said in a statement that its customers will be required to wear the face coverings over their mouth and nose throughout their journey, including check-in, boarding, and deplaning.

JetBlue's president called the rule part of "the new flying etiquette." The policy goes into effect May 4. JetBlue has also stepped up efforts to clean planes between flights and keep passengers a safe distance apart while on the plane. The airline already requires flight attendants to wear a mask or face covering.

Last week United Airlines made a similar change, requiring its flight attendants to wear face coverings. But unions representing flight attendants have been calling for all airlines to require passengers to wear masks.

The call comes after reports that employees from American Airlines, JetBlue and FedEx were dying from the coronavirus.