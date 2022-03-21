Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturizer Recalled For Bacteria Risk

Kao USA Inc. is voluntarily recalling the 3 oz. and 10 oz. versions of the Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturizer.

A popular Jergens lotion is being recalled because it may be contaminated with bacteria, according to a recall notice from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

It's possible the lotion is contaminated with a bacteria that can cause infections in people with weakened immune systems.

The products impacted will have a code on the back or the bottom of the bottle starting with the letters "ZU."

Buyers who may have purchased this product are able to call or email the Kao Corporation to receive a coupon for a free replacement bottle at 1-800-742-8798 or send an email to consumer@kao.com.