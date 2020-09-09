Jelly Belly Founder Offers Wonka-esque Golden Ticket Prize

The founder of Jelly Belly jelly beans is offering up an entire candy factory to one grand-prize winner of his "golden ticket" scavenger hunt.

David Klein, who is one of the inventors of Jelly Belly jelly beans, said he'll hand over the factory to whoever wins his treasure hunt – minus the Oompa Loompas and magical recipes, of course.

The cost to join the hunt is $49.98 – but there's a catch – only 1,000 tickets to join will be offered per state. Participants will then be given riddles unique to their state, and whoever finds the golden ticket – which is a gold-colored dog tag – will win $5,000. After that, one lucky winner of the grand-prize treasure hunt will receive the key to a candy factory along with a candy-making course through the University of Wisconsin.