Jelly Belly Founder Offers Wonka-esque Golden Ticket Prize

By Gage Jackson
September 9, 2020
The founder of Jelly Belly jelly beans is offering up an entire candy factory to one grand-prize winner of his "golden ticket" scavenger hunt.
A modern-day Willy Wonka is offering up an entire candy factory to one lucky person who finds a "golden ticket." 

David Klein, who is one of the inventors of Jelly Belly jelly beans, said he'll hand over the factory to whoever wins his treasure hunt – minus the Oompa Loompas and magical recipes, of course. 

The cost to join the hunt is $49.98 – but there's a catch – only 1,000 tickets to join will be offered per state. Participants will then be given riddles unique to their state, and whoever finds the golden ticket – which is a gold-colored dog tag – will win $5,000. After that, one lucky winner of the grand-prize treasure hunt will receive the key to a candy factory along with a candy-making course through the University of Wisconsin.

