Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin Prepares For Inaugural Spaceflight

Bezos created Blue Origin in 2000.

Jeff Bezos and three other crew members are making final preparations for Blue Origin's first flight to space. They will fly out of west Texas Tuesday morning.

The mission includes a fully autonomous rocket and capsule. It will be the first unpiloted flight to space with an all-civilian crew.

"Based on practice training with stand in astronauts, we are fully confident that our astronauts will be ready to fly on Tuesday. Our training is comprehensive and gets the crew prepped for everything they need to know about the vehicle," said Blue Origin's Lead Flight Director Steve Lanius.

On board will be the oldest person to ever go to space — 82-year-old Wally Funk. And the youngest person — 18-year-old physics student Oliver Daemen. And Bezos will be joined by his brother Mark.

Expected launch time is 9 a.m. ET Tuesday. You can watch that live on Newsy with special coverage leading up to it.