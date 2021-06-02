WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

JBS Expects Majority Of Plants To Resume Today

SMS
JBS Expects Majority Of Plants To Resume Today
By Robin Dich
By Robin Dich
June 2, 2021
June 2, 2021
The company told U.S. authorities about a ransom demand from a criminal organization likely based in Russia.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT

The world's largest meat supplier expects most of its plants to resume work today.

JBS says it has made significant progress after a cyberattack over the weekend. The hack affected servers in North America and Australia.

The company told U.S. authorities about a ransom demand from a criminal organization likely based in Russia.

JBS is the second-largest producer of beef, pork and chicken in the U.S.

A similar attack just weeks ago shut down the largest U.S. oil pipeline.

SMS