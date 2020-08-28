WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo To Step Down

SMS
Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo To Step Down
By Adam Elrashidi
By Adam Elrashidi
August 28, 2020
August 28, 2020
Abe has ulcerative colitis, a disease causing inflammation and sores in the digestive tract.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT

In Japan, Prime Minister Abe Shinzo says he will resign due to a chronic health condition. 

Abe has ulcerative colitis, a disease causing inflammation and sores in the digestive tract. He said the condition had been under control but resurfaced in June, adding that his decision to leave prematurely was "gut-wrenching." 

Abe first took office in 2006 but stepped down a year later due to health reasons. He eventually returned to power in 2012, becoming Japan's longest-serving prime minister.

SMS