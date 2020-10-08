Japan To Lift Travel Ban To 12 Countries Including China

The restrictions were part of measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Japan plans to lift a ban on overseas travel to a dozen countries including China starting next month. The restrictions were part of measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The ban included a handful of other Asian nations, like South Korea and Vietnam. It also included countries like Australia and New Zealand.

Japan will also remove a 14-day quarantine rule for business travelers and Japanese citizens returning to the country, regardless of what countries they're returning from.

Japan's travel ban currently includes 159 countries and regions around the world.