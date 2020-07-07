Japan Storms Kill 50 People, Soldiers Pull Survivors From Floodwaters

Nearly three million people are evacuated and troops are mobilized for flood rescues after five days of torrential rains in Japan.

Security forces are continuing to work to rescue families from floodwaters in southern Japan, as the country was pounded by a fifth day of torrential rains, with more in the forecast.

At least 55 people have been killed and a dozen are missing as the storms have caused major devastation in many areas. Surging rivers present continued threats to people and property.

Tens of thousands of troops and other emergency responders have been activated since Friday. Nearly three million people on Japan's third largest island, Kyushu, have been forced to evacuate as storms and flooding have ravaged some communities.

This was the scene Tuesday in the city of Omuta, where residents suddenly found themselves having to wade through flood waters.

Japan's chief cabinet secretary, Yoshihide Suga, said the heavy rain isn't expected to recede until Thursday. He said the deluge and resulting flooding and erosion have created conditions in which even small amounts of additional rain can prove deadly.