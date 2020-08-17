WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Japan Reports Worst Economic Slump On Record

SMS
Japan Reports Worst Economic Slump On Record
By Bailey Vogt
By Bailey Vogt
August 17, 2020
August 17, 2020
Japanese media called it the worst drop since World War II, but the government says a similar slide hit in 1980.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Japan is reporting its worst economic slump on record.

The country's economy shrank at an annual rate of 27.8% percent in the second quarter. Additionally, its GDP fell by 7.8% in that same time period. 

Japanese media called it the worst drop since World War II, but the government says a similar slide hit in 1980.

Japan's economy was already in a recession ahead of the coronavirus pandemic, but restrictions and lockdown measures have furthered the economy's decline.

The U.S. economy contracted at a rate of nearly 33% in the quarter and the UK's dropped 20.4%.

Experts believe the world's third-largest economy will rebound in the third quarter — but gains will only be modest as coronavirus cases rise again.

SMS