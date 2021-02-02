January Reported As Deadliest Month As New Variant Cases Rise In U.S

As U.S. cases and deaths increase, Dr. Anthony Fauci urges people to get vaccinated once it becomes available to them.

January was the deadliest month so far in the pandemic for the U.S.

More than 95,000 people died from the coronavirus in just one month.

Now as we begin a new month, there are signs of progress. Cases, deaths and hospitalizations are trending down.

But, health leaders say they are concerned about the three mutations of the virus found in the U.S. and they urge people to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

"Please take the vaccine," said Dr. Anthony Fauci. "Even though there is a diminished protection against the variants, there's enough protection to prevent you from getting serious disease, including hospitalization and death. So, vaccination is critical. When it's available, get vaccinated."

According to the CDC, there have been more than 470 cases of the variants reported in the U.S. as of January 31.

Most of them are the variant first discovered in the U.K.