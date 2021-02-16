Janet Jackson's 'Control' Album Tops Charts After 35 Years

Janet Jackson went on Twitter to thank her fans and said their support "made her emotional."

Thirty-five years after being released, Janet Jackson's album "Control" took the number 1 spot on Apple's top 40 albums chart.

Her album's rise back up the charts came one day after Justin Timberlake released an apology after facing backlash for not defending Jackson in the fallout from the 2004 Super Bowl wardrobe mishap.

Timberlake has been under scrutiny recently since a documentary about Britney Spears was released.