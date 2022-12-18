Jan. 6 Committee Meeting Monday To Vote On Final Report

The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol is expected to vote on criminal referrals against former President Donald Trump in its final public hearing on Monday.

Congressman Adam Schiff, one of the Committee members, said Sunday that he believes there is sufficient evidence to charge the president with multiple crimes, including insurrection.

"This is someone who in multiple ways tried to pressure state officials to find votes that didn't exist, this is someone who tried to interfere with a joint session, even inciting a mob to attack the Capitol. If that's not criminal, then I don't know what it is," said Schiff.

Referrals against Trump are expected to be included in a letter to the Justice Department asking it to prosecute the former president and key allies.

Committee Chair Bennie Thompson said the referrals may include criminal, ethics violations, legal misconduct, and campaign finance violations.

However, a criminal referral does not compel the Justice Department to prosecute.

The Jan. 6 Committee may also take actions against republican lawmakers who refused to testify or provide evidence in the probe.

"We will also be considering what's the appropriate remedy for members of congress who ignore a congressional subpoena, as well as the evidence that was so pertinent to our investigation and why we wanted to bring them in," said Schiff.

Schiff said the Committee may seek ethics referrals or congressional censure and will announce that decision Monday.

House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, as well as GOP Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio, Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, Andy Biggs of Arizona, and Mo Brooks of Alabama have all refused to comply with subpoenas in the investigation.

Lawmakers have said the Committee will preview its final report during the hearing, which is expected to be released Wednesday.

It's unclear whether the Justice Department will take up any criminal charges against the former president while he is actively seeking re-election in 2024.

The report, and referrals come as the former president is facing other investigations into his handling of classified documents and for pressuring Georgia election officials to find "missing votes."

Schiff warned that it could be a long time before Donald Trump faces criminal charges in any of those investigations.

"I think that he should. I think he should face the same remedy, force of law, that anyone else would. But I do worry that it may take until he is no longer politically relevant for justice to be served," said Schiff.

The final report is expected to be at least eight chapters long, spanning hundreds of pages. It will lay out the Committee's key findings drawn from more than 1,000 witness interviews.