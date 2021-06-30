Jamie Spears Begins Legal Battle Over Daughter Britney Spears

Jamie Spears is calling for an investigation of the woman who replaced him as the conservator in charge of medical treatment and personal care.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

It's been a week since Britney Spears spoke out against her conservatorship — calling it abusive and traumatizing. The pop star's legal team is now reportedly petitioning to terminate the 13-year-old system.

Meanwhile, her father Jamie Spears filed two requests to investigate his daughter's allegations.

The first calls for an investigation of the woman who replaced him in 2019 as the conservator in charge of the singer's medical treatment and personal care. The pop star alleged in her testimony that Jodi Montgomery and her team threatened her and took treatment "too far."

Jamie Spears' second court filing stated, "It is critical that the Court confirm whether or not Ms. Spears' testimony was accurate in order to determine what corrective actions, if any, need to be taken." The father is still the co-conservator of Britney Spears' estate and he reiterated he hasn't overseen the pop star's medical or personal decisions in two years. It's worth pointing out, however, the singer's frequent requests for her father to step down from the conservatorship completely.

Going forward, there are several ways the future of the conservatorship could go: a judge could investigate Spears' allegations as requested, alter the system in a way that would give the singer more freedom, or end the conservatorship entirely.

During her testimony, the singer voiced she did not want to undergo a medical assessment in order to terminate the system, but experts have told Newsy that Spears will likely have to cooperate. Britney Spears' next court hearing is scheduled for July 14, and the pop star may be required to appear.

As for Britney, she’s in Maui asking fans and paparazzi to respect her privacy.