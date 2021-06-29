Jamie Lynn Spears Speaks Out to Defend Britney Spears

Jamie Lynn says she wanted to wait until her sister decided to speak publicly about the conservatorship.

"Free Britney" just got a major endorsement.

Jamie Lynn Spears, the sister of Britney Spears, is speaking out for the first time since Britney's testimony last week trying to gain freedom and break free from a conservatorship.

In an Instagram post, Jamie Lynn said she'll support her no matter what.

Jamie Lynn said: "I don't care if she wants to run away to a rainforest and have a zillion babies in the middle of nowhere or if she wants to come back and dominate the world the way she has done so many times before because I have nothing to gain or lose either way. This situation does not affect me either way because I'm only her sister who's only concerned about her happiness."

Jamie Lynn added she's proud of her sister for speaking up and that she hadn't spoken publicly before because it wasn't her place.