Jaime Harrison Raises Record $57 Million in SC Senate Race

The money gives Harrison a likely financial advantage over incumbent Sen. Lindsey Graham.

South Carolina's Democratic Senate candidate has shattered fundraising records.

Challenger Jaime Harrison raised $57 million in the third quarter, giving him a likely financial advantage over incumbent Sen. Lindsey Graham.

The last quarterly record was just over $38 million, set by Beto O'Rourke's ultimately unsuccessful Senate bid in Texas.

Once a longshot, Harrison is closing the gap in recent polls.

Graham's campaign has yet to release its third quarter numbers. His campaign reported $8 million in second quarter donations.

In a statement Sunday, Graham questioned whether the money would have any real effect on South Carolina voters, which have not elected a Democratic Senate candidate since 1998.

