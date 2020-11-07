Jacob Blake Pleads Guilty In Abuse Case Unrelated To Police Shooting

Prosecutors dropped a sexual assault charge against Blake in a domestic abuse case unrelated to the police shooting that left him partially paralyzed.

Jacob Blake, the man shot by Kenosha police which sparked widespread protests, has reached a plea deal stemming from an unrelated domestic assault incident.

Blake made his court appearance via video call from a rehabilitation center where he's being treated for paralysis resulting from August shooting. He plead guilty to lesser charges of disorderly conduct and domestic abuse while a third-degree sexual assault charge was thrown out by prosecutors.

He had been accused of illegally entering a home in May and sexually assaulting a woman. The judge withheld sentencing and instead placed him under two years of probation.