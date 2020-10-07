Jacob Blake Discharged From Hospital

The 29-year-old Black man was left paralyzed and had been recovering since Aug. 23 when Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey shot him seven times.

Jacob Blake has been released from a hospital according to his lawyers. The 29-year-old Black man was left paralyzed and had been recovering in a Milwaukee hospital since Aug. 23 when Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey shot Blake in the back seven times. Blake's uncle told the Associated Press that his nephew was discharged about a week ago and he is now undergoing treatment at an Illinois rehabilitation clinic. His uncle also said Blake is "doing well," and "trying to get his strength and body in whatever best condition that is to push forward."