President Trump Cancels Florida Segment Of GOP National Convention

President Trump called off the Jacksonville, Florida, part of the Republican National Convention due to the coronavirus pandemic.

President Donald Trump announced Thursday he's called off the Jacksonville, Florida, portion of the Republican National Convention due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I looked at my team, and I said the timing for this event is not right. It's just not right with what's happened recently, the flare-up in Florida — to have a big convention is not the right time," President Trump said. "It's really something that for me, I have to protect the American people. That's what I've always done, that's what I always will do, that's what I'm about."

Last month, the RNC moved President Trump's acceptance speech from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Jacksonville after North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper rejected plans from Republicans to hold a "full" convention over coronavirus concerns.

President Trump said he'll still deliver an acceptance speech next month, but not during "a big crowded convention per se."

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said he appreciates the president "considering our public health and safety concerns in making this incredibly difficult decision."

