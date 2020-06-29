Jacksonville Mandates Face Masks Ahead Of GOP Convention

The RNC moved the convention to Florida due to continued coronavirus-related restrictions in North Carolina.

Jacksonville, Florida, officials say people in public, indoor spaces will have to wear face masks when social distancing isn't possible.

Part of the Republican National Convention was moved to Jacksonville earlier this month to avoid social distancing and masks, but it's looking like that may have been for nothing.

The convention was relocated from Charlotte, North Carolina, after Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper said it would be impossible to hold the event at full capacity without masks or social distancing because of the pandemic.

The RNC told reporters it "is committed to holding a safe convention that fully complies with local health regulations in place at the time."

The four-day convention starts Aug. 24. President Donald Trump is expected to accept the Republican nomination at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. The arena holds 15,000 people.