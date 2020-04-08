Twitter CEO To Donate $1 Billion To Help Coronavirus Efforts

Jack Dorsey says he will move Square shares to help fight the coronavirus.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Twitter co-founder and Square CEO Jack Dorsey has pledged to donate $1 billion to help support coronavirus relief efforts.

In a tweet Tuesday, Dorsey, the CEO of Twitter, said he's "moving $1B of my Square equity ... to #startsmall LLC to fund global COVID-19 relief."

The donation is 28% of his wealth. The 43-year-old Dorsey says he's pulling from his shares of the mobile payments processor Square because he has more of those than Twitter shares. People will be able to track how the money is spent through a public google doc.

Many in the tech industry have made similar donations to help fight the coronavirus, though Dorsey's is by far the largest.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is donating $100 million, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg donated $25 million, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation announced funding to help develop a vaccine for the virus.