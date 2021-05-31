J&J Wants Supreme Court To Void $2B Verdict in Talc Case

The Supreme Court could decide whether it will review the case as soon as Tuesday.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Johnson & Johnson wants the Supreme Court to review a $2 billion verdict regarding its talc products.

The case ended in favor of 20 women who sued Johnson & Johnson, saying they got ovarian cancer from using its products containing asbestos and asbestos-laced talc. The nation's largest business groups are backing Johnson & Johnson, along with some high-profile attorneys.

The nation's largest business groups are backing Johnson & Johnson, along with some high-profile attorneys.

The company says it didn't get a fair chance in a trial in state court in Missouri that resulted in an initial $4.7 billion verdict. A state appeals court later cut it down to $2 billion. And that judge ruled that Johnson and Johnson knew there was asbestos in products aimed at mothers and babies, knew of the potential harm and "misrepresented the safety of these products for decades."

However, Johnson & Johnson denies that its talc products cause cancer.

The Supreme Court could decide whether it will review the case as soon as Tuesday.

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.