Ivy League Cancels Fall Sports

The conference says it feels it cannot create a safe enough environment for the athletes.

Sports at Ivy League schools will not resume this fall because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ivy League conference made the announcement Wednesday. It's the first Division I conference to make such a call.

In a statement, the Ivy League Council of Presidents wrote, "We simply do not believe we can create and maintain an environment for intercollegiate athletic competition that meets our requirements for safety and acceptable levels of risk."

The decision impacts football, basketball, soccer, cross country and a handful of other sports. The conference says a decision regarding winter and spring sports will be made at a later date.

Athletes will be allowed to continue training under regulations specified by their institution and state, and they won't lose a season of eligibility.

The conference says it has not ruled out the possibility of moving fall sports to the spring.